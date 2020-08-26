Search

Not just curry houses down Brick Lane, but hidden shadows of people now exposed

PUBLISHED: 13:32 26 August 2020

Touring Brick Lane finding shadows of people in the past in a game staged by Rightful Place theatre company. Picture: Bettina Adela

Touring Brick Lane finding shadows of people in the past in a game staged by Rightful Place theatre company. Picture: Bettina Adela

Bettina Adela

The real Brick Lane “hidden in the shadows” behind the curry house strip is being exposed for the adventurous to seek out.

Members of Bethnal Green’s Rightful Place community theatre are inviting the public on a touring adventure round the place they call home.

Tamasha artist Afsana Begum and her collaborators, all “Brick Lane locals”, are staging We Are Shadows: Brick Lane next month, starting from the square opposite Rich Mix centre.

“This place has history,” she tells you. “Discover the real Brick Lane beyond the curry house strip and trendy bar culture, from Bengali laskars to Satanic wedding guests, the people who have cast their shadows onto these pavements.”

The immersive adventure on foot begins with a phone call on your smart phone to be guided on a journey where shadows are revealed around every corner.

It is billed as a game for pairs, so the theatre company recommends bringing “someone who’s in your ‘bubble’ or a ‘non-bubble’ pal keeping safely two metres distance”. It can also be played individually.

The “adventure” lasts an hour, starting safely outdoors from Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, followed by players having soft drinks and a chance to meet the team in the square opposite.

We Are Shadows: Brick Lane runs September 5 to October 2, booked at Tomasha online.

