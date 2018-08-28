Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brexit uncertainity ‘sees building work on larger developments in Tower Hamlets stopped’

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 January 2019

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission held a round table discussion in Brick Lane. Pic: LBTH

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission held a round table discussion in Brick Lane. Pic: LBTH

Archant

Larger developments planned for Tower Hamlets have been put on ice while the uncertainty of Brexit remains, it has been claimed.

Cllr Amina Ali is the chair of Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission. Picture: Mike BrookeCllr Amina Ali is the chair of Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission. Picture: Mike Brooke

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission heard anecdotal evidence about the affected Brexit is having in the borough during a round table discussion in Brick Lane.

The commission spoke to businesses about the likely impact of the UK leaving the EU on the borough.

Bangladeshi representatives from the telecommunications, construction, property restaurant and media sectors warned that the uncertainty is having an impact on firms in Tower Hamlets.

Representatives from the construction sector said that some larger developers had stopped building while they wait for the direction and nature of our departure from the EU to become clear.

They claimed this has resulted in a knock on effect on the smaller outfits that rely on sub-contracting as part of major projects.

Councillor Amina Ali, who is the cabinet member for Brexit and chair of the commission, chaired the event.

Mayor John Biggs. Picture: Mike BrookeMayor John Biggs. Picture: Mike Brooke

She said: “We went to Brick Lane, one of the jewels in the crown of Tower Hamlets in the heart of Banglatown, to hear what impact it will have there.

“Our round table discussion raised a number of very interesting issues which will be included in the commission’s report due to be launched next month.”

The event also discussed issues ranging from the increased cost of importing goods into the UK with a weaker pound; in addition to the wider discussions on the future of the Brick Lane and Tower Hamlets economies more widely.

Cllr Ali added: “We wanted to hear from every part of our community and that includes small and medium sized businesses.”

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, added: “We are preparing Tower Hamlets for the impact of Brexit. The commission has already heard that sectors are experiencing pressures due to the uncertainty around what will happen.

“We are reaching out to all sectors and sections of our borough so we are prepared and so that the East End can continue to adapt and thrive.”

The final report from the commission, which will look closely at the likely impact of Brexit throughout the borough, is due to be published in February.

Related articles

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Victims of Iceland bridge crash named as two families from Poplar

Stock image of a police vehicle at a roadblock in Iceland. Pic: PA/Owen Humphreys

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh: We were worthy of the three points

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brexit uncertainity ‘sees building work on larger developments in Tower Hamlets stopped’

The Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission held a round table discussion in Brick Lane. Pic: LBTH

Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists