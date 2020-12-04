News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Parks in Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets amongst top ten in the country

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:00 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020
Parks in Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets are amongst the top ten most popular green spaces in the country.

Ilford’s Valentines Park, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets have all been recognised in a competition run by charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The winning parks have all received the Green Flag Award, a scheme run by the charity which rewards green spaces of a high standard.

With the importance of such spaces never clearer, more than 59,000 people voted for their favourite park during November.

Mark Camley, park operations director for the Olympic Park said: “We often take parks and open spaces for granted but the People’s Choice vote and our own polls show just how important they are to local people.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s international Green Flag Award manager Paul Todd congratulated those who have “gone the extra mile this year to ensure our country’s parks and green spaces remain such fantastic places”.

