Living next to the A13 gets you one of the fastest broadbands in London
PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 03 December 2020
Two of the fastest streets in London for broadband connection are both just off the A13 in East Ham and Poplar, a nationwide survey has discovered.
You’ll find them along Central Park Road in East Ham, south of the Barking Road, and in Athol Square on Poplar’s Lansbury Estate by East India Dock Road right next to the Blackwall Tunnel entrance.
Central Park Road is super fast in London’s third place with a 107.12 Mbps speed, while Athol Square is seventh fastest with 67.75, according to the Uswitch.com survey.
But east London also has two of the slowest broadband connections, Serbin Close in Leytonstone and Belgrave Road in Walthamstow.
At least they’re not as bad as the slowest place anywhere in Britain, a street in Weybridge, Surrey, where it takes the unfortunate households 119 hours to download a two-hour HD film. It takes the fastest street in the country, in Warrington, Cheshire, just one minute 20 seconds to download the same film.
“The fastest place is 5,000 times quicker than the slowest,” Ernest Doku at Uswitch revealed. “A good connection is important, with millions working from home and streaming more TV.”
The survey, ironically, also shows that faster broadband is accessible in seven of the 10 slowest streets.
