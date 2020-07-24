Coronavirus ‘social distance’ rule for new homebuyers at £1bn Bromley-by-Bow development

New skyscraper on the block... Lea riverbank at Bromley-by-Bow with almost 4,000 new homes ready from 2023 onward. Picture: Berkeley Homes Berkeley Homes

A £1billion new housing complex with almost 4,000 homes on the Lea riverbank is being put on the property market next to the historic old Bromley-by-Bow gasworks.

Picnic time... Twelvetrees Park development transforming Lower Lea Valley's industrial wasteland. Picture: Berkeley Homes Picnic time... Twelvetrees Park development transforming Lower Lea Valley's industrial wasteland. Picture: Berkeley Homes

But potential homebuyers for the new TwelveTrees Park development are having to book viewing appointments to keep social distance because of the current pandemic crisis.

“The last few months have been tough for many people,” Berkeley Homes director Justin Tibaldi said. “But the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the positive spirit in communities.

“This will be a gamechanger for the Lower Lea Valley regeneration, when activities become possible again.”

The 32-storey complex on former industrial wasteland between Canary Wharf and Stratford includes a new site for East London Science School’s 1,000 pupils with a sports hall, lecture theatre, science garden and outdoor physics lab. The facilities will be used for after school hours for community events.

Half the 24-acres Twelvetrees site between Bromley-by-Bow and West Ham stations is open green space which is being laid out in gardens and a park on the riverbank with cafés and restaurants.

The scheme creates 8,000 construction jobs including 268 apprenticeships and another 1,200 jobs when it’s completed from 2023 onward.