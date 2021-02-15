Brothers’ cycle challenge for London’s Air Ambulance

Published: 7:00 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM February 16, 2021

Daniel and Ashley Mason are doing a sponsored static bike ride to raise money for London's Air Ambulance. - Credit: London's Air Ambulance

Two brothers with Down syndrome have taken on the challenge of cycling 30km on an indoor bike to raise money for London’s Air Ambulance.

Adopted brothers Daniel and Ashley Mason, who live in Bow, have been taking it in turns to clock up as much distance as they can over lockdown on their static bike. They had intended to reach 30km by February 15, but have surpassed their target.

Daniel and Ashley take turns on the static bike. - Credit: London's Air Ambulance

Between them they have raised almost £600 so far, every penny of which will help deliver London’s advanced trauma team to the capital’s most critically injured patients in need of life-saving care.

Daniel, 46, said: "London’s Air Ambulance Charity does amazing work to look after London, and I’ve been lucky enough to sit inside the helicopter on a visit to the helipad a couple of years ago.

“Even though cycling such a long distance is a tough challenge, getting fit and at the same time raising money for this charity is a brilliant feeling.”

Ashley, 37, added: "As we are all stuck at home me and my brother thought using our time to complete a challenge and fundraise along the way would be a great way to beat isolation blues. It’s great to have so much support already and we know every penny raised will help someone in need.”

Mum Pamela Mason said: “Daniel is fascinated by London’s Air Ambulance so much so that he has been on the helipad at the Royal London to see the helicopter itself. And with this brother Ashley keen to get fit during this lockdown we thought it was a perfect opportunity for the boys to show their appreciation for the life-saving charity while getting in shape during Lockdown 3.

“I am so proud of them for doing this for something they care so deeply about and that will help to save lives in London.”

Daniel with a model of the air ambulance on a cardboard helipad he made at his day centre. - Credit: London's Air Ambulance

During the pandemic, London’s Air Ambulance has supported the NHS and remained operational 24/7. It costs around £11million each year to deliver the service.

Daniel and Ashley’s fundraising page can be found at https://fundraising.londonsairambulance.org.uk/fundraisers/jameshealy/daniel---ashley--s-lockdown-fundraiser