Second floor of house damaged in Bromley by Bow blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:54 07 August 2020

Part of the second floor of a house was damaged in the blaze in Bruce Road. Picture: Google

A fire has damaged half the second floor of a house.

Four fire engines and about 20 firefighters dealt with the blaze at the house, which had been converted into flats, in Bruce Road, Bromley by Bow, today (August 7).

Station commander, Richard Wyatt, said: “Crews worked exceptionally hard in hot conditions to bring the fire under control. Two women left the property before the brigade arrived.”

The brigade was called at 10.14am. Crews from Poplar, Stratford, Bethnal Green and Millwall fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

