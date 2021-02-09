News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

Lockdown won't stop apprentices like Archie sparking a career in electricity

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:00 AM February 9, 2021   
Apprentice Archie Barry-Thake and team-mates

UK Power Networks apprentice Archie Barry-Thake and his east London team-mates - Credit: Nigel Bowles/UK Power

This week is Apprenticeship Week, pushing on-the-job training while being paid for it. 

Local authorities like Tower Hamlets have been promoting apprenticeships with east London companies of all sizes while involving schools and colleges.  

Apprentices taken on by TfL who've been working on Crossrail 

Apprentices taken on by TfL have been working on Crossrail - Credit: Martin Breschinski/TfL

The council has been running its own three-year “commitment" programme - started in 2018 - promising to create openings and training for 1,000 people up to 2021.  

One success story is Archie Barry-Thake, a 20-year-old from the Isle of Dogs who graduates this summer with UK Power Networks, having learned the skills to keep mains supplies flowing.  

Archie at his workbench with on-the-job training at UK Power Networks

Archie at his workbench. - Credit: Nigel Bowles/UK Power Networks

“I was looking for a career and now I’m part of the team that looks after substations distributing power to homes and businesses,” Archie says. 

You may also want to watch:

“We take electricity for granted, turning on a switch and there it is. Something people don’t think about, but our team is responsible for maintaining supplies.” 

Archie, who will be based in West Ham when he qualifies, didn’t know what he wanted to do when he left Stepney’s Bishop Challenor School, but did know he liked the independence of being paid for working at the ArcelorMittal Orbit abseiling sculpture in the Olympic Park, in his spare time during sixth form.  

Apprenticeship with UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks provides apprenticeships in east London - Credit: Nigel Bowles/UK Power Networks

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans to regenerate Chrisp Street Market move forward as council grants CPO
  2. 2 Docklands survivors remember IRA Canary Wharf bombing 25 years on
  3. 3 Men fined for planning breaches at flats in Whitechapel
  1. 4 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields
  2. 5 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
  3. 6 Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
  4. 7 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
  5. 8 Leyton Orient boss Embleton backing Cisse to become great again
  6. 9 Covid vaccine can now be booked over the phone on Tower Hamlets helpline
  7. 10 Bow man and Piers Corbyn arrested over anti-vax Auschwitz leaflet

He heard about UK Power Networks’ apprenticeship through a family friend.  

“I’m the first one in my family to work on the electricity network,” Archie tells you. “My dad and brother are plumbers, my cousins are electricians and cab drivers.”  

Even Crossrail has relied on apprentices to help keep the £18bn project on track

Even Crossrail has relied on apprentices to help keep the £18bn 'super tube' project on track - Credit: Martin Breschinski/TfL

Apprentices have also been vital for the £18bn Crossrail project. 

Kelsey Tuffin started a two-year painting and decorating apprenticeship in 2018 with the Berkeley construction group at sites in Canary Wharf’s South Quay Plaza and Whitechapel’s Goodman’s Field. She said when joining the scheme: “The advantage is earning while you learn - and enjoying it.”  

For the Berkeley Group it is “giving back to communities” it is working with while supporting industry to fill the skills gaps it was facing. 

Tower Hamlets committed to creating 1,000 apprenticeships in the three years up to 2021 for jobseekers to tap into east London’s regeneration boom. 

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Burns at the Repton club

Boxing

Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Landlords not making profits during Covid... except in east London, survey has found

Landlords in east London buck trend by turning a profit during pandemic

Mike Brooke

person
Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient boss Embleton concerned with injuries coming into the squad

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
snow in redbridge

Video

Snow forecast for east London from Sunday

Mike Bedigan, Press Association

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus