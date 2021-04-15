News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

Brick Lane's famous bagel shop launches delivery service

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:09 AM April 15, 2021   
Traditional Brick Lane Jewish-style bagel, or beigel, packed with thick chunks of hot salt beef and mustard.

Traditional Brick Lane Jewish-style bagel, or beigel, packed with thick chunks of hot salt beef and mustard. - Credit: Joe Waite

A famous 24-hour bagel bakery in Brick Lane is coming back with a vengeance after lockdown by launching its own delivery service across London. 

An app has been set up and online orders taken by Beigel Bake to celebrate businesses reopening. 

The shop at the Bethnal Green end of "The Lane" has been the haunt of night-time cabbies for almost half a century for its traditional beigels - a different spelling for bagel. 

Staff work round-the-clock at the bagel bakery

Staff work round-the-clock at the bagel bakery - Credit: Mike Brooke

Its traditional East End Jewish-style bagels are baked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with staff turning out 7,000 a day and customers often queuing in the street, even at night.  

The business was set up by Sammy Cohen, a Jewish refugee from Yemen. One cabbie who knew Sammy well was Joe Marribel, a grandfather originally from Stepney who was his customer almost every night for 30 years.  

Cabbie Joe Marribel... turned up in his taxi nightly for his bagels and hot salt beef. 

Cabbie Joe Marribel... turned up in his taxi nightly for his bagels and hot salt beef. - Credit: Mike Brooke

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone knew Sammy,” Joe recalled before lockdown. “I knew his family. He could have sold out or opened a chain of beigel shops across London, but was true to his roots and remained in Brick Lane.” 

Sammy died in 2016 — a year before a family double tragedy when his wife and daughter were stabbed to death in a domestic incident at home which shocked the Brick Lane community. 

Customer faces covered at the bagel shop... so no eating in store!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Beigel Bake - Credit: Tom Waite

Beigel deliveries can be made from Brick Lane using online ordering bricklanebeigel.co.uk or the app Sammy’s Legacy. 

Tower Hamlets News

