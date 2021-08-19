Twins open Whitechapel design studio

Published: 11:41 AM August 19, 2021

Chloe (left) and Abigail have opened a design studio in Whitechapel - Credit: Buttercrumble

Chloe and Abigail Baldwin are Yorkshire twins running their own design consultancy together who have just expanded their business to Whitechapel.

They have joined a shared workspace hub in Whitechapel Road that gives them a base to tap into London's creative market.

Both graduated from Leeds University in graphic design and set up their Buttercrumble consultancy.

The twins get shared workspace in Whitechapel to expand their business - Credit: Buttercrumble

“The pandemic has been a difficult time,” Abigail told the East London Advertiser. “But the last 12 months have been successful for us. Doors may have closed in lockdown, but the 'virtual doors' opened while working from home.”

The twins have picked up deals such as Stratford Original business improvement district designing communications and logos to promote the area as “a welcoming place to be”.

They have also won contracts with Grosvenor property group, John Lewis Partnership, Mamas & Papas and the Royal Armouries designing "community friendly" graphic brands.

Baldwin sisters' creative designs - Credit: Buttercrumble

“Whitechapel is such a creative area to open a studio,” Abigail explained. “As soon as you get off the Tube you feel the buzz of activity and diversity.”

The twins both design and illustrate, but at 26 have also begun different roles. Chloe looks after project management while Abigail does marketing.