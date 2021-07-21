Want some caviar? Shop to 'demystify' fine foods to open in Bethnal Green
- Credit: Darren Pedersen
You don’t need to go up west for your caviar and foie gras — humble Bethnal Green might be more convenient if you’re in east London.
A new posh nosh food store, Caviar Classic London, has opened by the railway arch in Cambridge Heath Road — in a site which used to be the Advertiser office until 2011.
Entrepreneur Darren Pedersen chose to open the shop after running an online business for 10 years.
“Caviar is seen as a luxury food,” he said. “So people feel like they’re not able to buy it or to eat it often. Lack of information about fine foods pushes people away.”
Darren’s objective with his store at 138 Cambridge Heath Road is to help people get closer to upper crust cuisine where they can ask questions and try samples in the cosy tasting corner.
He feels it is “important to demystify fine foods as unreachable and too expensive to the rest of the public”.
The fine foods range includes 11 types of caviar to foie gras, truffles, jams, marmalades, sushi and picnic hampers.
There’s even a bus stop outside if it's the chauffer's day off.