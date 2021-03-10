Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021

Getting your teeth into City Island's food fest after months of lockdown - Credit: City Island

A food festival scrapped during lockdown restrictions is now back on the menu and returning to east London on March 12.

The City Island Friday Food Fest is being staged every four weeks at Hopewell Square in Leamouth, near Canary Wharf.

Street food from around the world is being served up from 2pm to 9pm including Indian, Filipino and Vietnamese as well as cheese, pies and paella. Other dates are April 9, May 7 and June 11.

Farmers' Sunday market also returning to Hopewell Square. - Credit: City Island

The monthly City Island Sunday farmers market is also returning to Hopewell Square on March 28 with locally-sourced fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, cheese and preserves, from 11 am to 4pm March 28, April 25, May 23 and June 27.

“This is the easing of lockdown restrictions,” a City Island spokesman said. “But both markets will comply with social distancing and we urge people to act responsibly.”

You may also want to watch:

The move is aimed at promoting the massive City Island mixed development returning to normal by the summer.