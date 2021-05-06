News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fast broadband deal is signed for thousands of East End homes

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 9:00 AM May 6, 2021   
Wiring up East End homes that started on Mile End's Bede estate

Wiring up East End homes that started on Mile End's Bede estate - Credit: Eastend Homes

Thousands of families on East End housing estates are being connected to broadband internet after a deal with social landlords. 

Eastend Homes has signed a “wayleave agreement” with Community Fibre and Tower Hamlets Council to wire up 4,000 homes. 

The deal aims to provide 100 per cent fast internet connection with 1G to 3G speeds depending on the neighbourhood. 

“The past year has shown how critical it is to stay connected,” Community Fibre’s Graeme Oxby said. “All Londoners have the right to access fast broadband as much as any other utility service.” 

Work is also being carried out to upgrade estate management to include door entry, CCTV and lift monitoring to increase energy efficiency and security. 



Six community centres are also getting free “gigafast connection” to access public services online. This follows a pilot started on Mile End’s Bede Estate in March, which was expanded to the Holland Estate in Spitalfields a month later. 

The deal aims to get all Eastend Homes main blocks cabled up within six months. Households then get the option once the installation is completed to select their broadband provider, with options to add phones and TV packages. 

