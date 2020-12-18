News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser Home > News > Business

Free Japanese-style fabric gift-wrapping service at Canary Wharf

Author Picture Icon

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 12:00 PM December 18, 2020   
Furoshiki-style wrapping

A leopard print scarf used to wrap a gift. - Credit: The Fabric Wrapping Co

Canary Wharf is launching a free, sustainable gift-wrapping service.

From Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 23, anyone who spends £50 or more on a gift from one of its many shops will have the opportunity to have it beautifully wrapped by The Fabric Wrapping Co, experts in beautiful, eco-friendly and re-usable fabric gift wrapping.

Located in Jubilee Place Lower Mall , The Fabric Wrapping Co. uses Furoshiki – the Japanese art of fabric wrapping – and shoppers will be able to choose from an array of carefully curated vintage scarves as a sustainable alternative to paper.

Fabric wrapping

A vintage scarf used for wrapping gifts - Credit: The Fabric Wrapping Co

The service injects a bold twist on everyday wrapping with the help of the elegant vintage scarves, which can then serve to re-wrap other presents, or become gifts themselves.

Shoppers simply need to drop off the gift they would like wrapped - one per person - and leave it to the professionals, whilst continuing their shopping spree or relaxing at one of the many restaurants and bars. 

You may also want to watch:

The partnership with the Fabric Wrapping Co. is part of Canary Wharf’s ongoing sustainability efforts and aims to encourage consumers to be more mindful this Christmas.

In fact, Brits use the equivalent of 50,000 trees in wrapping paper every year and most is designed for single use. The pop-up hopes to inspire shoppers to adopt sustainable, yet chic wrapping for their gifts this festive season.

Most Read

  1. 1 Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12
  2. 2 Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue
  3. 3 Woman found dead alongside son had 'extreme and misdirected anxiety'
  1. 4 Pensioners receive Christmas hampers
  2. 5 Appeal after Langdon Park DLR knife attack
  3. 6 East End shops come together to rival Amazon this Christmas
  4. 7 Jailed: Drug runner caught in police cocaine sting on Isle of Dogs
  5. 8 Shop local: Support independent East End makers this Christmas at new street market
  6. 9 Barts Health defers some routine procedures as Covid cases rise
  7. 10 Woodford Green couple and Stepney Green man charged with drugs offences
Canary Wharf News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barbara Windsor, Queen of the real East End, dies aged 83

Mike Brooke

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?

Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum denies fraud allegations in court

Henry Vaughan

person

Coronavirus

London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases

Sophie Cox and PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus