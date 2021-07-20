News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

German Doner Kebab restaurant to open in Canary Wharf

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:23 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM July 20, 2021
German Doner Kebab signs lease to open in Cabot Place early August. 

German Doner Kebab signs lease to open in Cabot Place early August. - Credit: GNK

A new fast food restaurant is set to open in the Canary Wharf business district serving doner kebabs. 

The German Doner Kebab chain has signed a lease confirming the opening at Upper Level 2 in Cabot Place in early August, creating 40 jobs in the catering trade. 

It is one of 47 outlets the company, first established in Berlin in  1989, is planning to open in Britain this year following the 12 it opened in 2020. 

“We are officially announcing plans to open at such an iconic location," their UK and Europe managing director Daniel Bunce said.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the trade in the UK in a modern setting like Canary Wharf.” 

You may also want to watch:

The company has 70 restaurants around the world, but sees the UK as its biggest market.

The new Canary Wharf eatery is planning dine-in catering “subject to government restrictions” as well as takeaway, Click+Collect and home delivery. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies on Isle of Dogs
  2. 2 East London charity receives commendation from Redbridge mayor
  3. 3 No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
  1. 4 Candidates ready for Tower Hamlets by-election on August 12
  2. 5 TV's Dan Cruickshank in 'last stand' to stop Truman office block plan
  3. 6 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  4. 7 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence
  5. 8 Memorial service to be held for Whitechapel firefighters 17 years on
  6. 9 Poverty threat to 37,000 families, Tower Hamlets mayor warns
  7. 10 Call for developer levies to fund fire ladders tall enough for Isle of Dogs
Docklands News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Commercial Road at the junction with Philpot Street, Whitechapel

Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Vaccinations are a reason for celebration

Coronavirus

Covid cases continue to go up across east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
One of many protests this summer to "save Brick Lane" from commercial developers

Protest in Brick Lane planned over Truman Brewery scheme

Mike Brooke

person
Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon