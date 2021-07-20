German Doner Kebab restaurant to open in Canary Wharf

Published: 3:23 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM July 20, 2021

A new fast food restaurant is set to open in the Canary Wharf business district serving doner kebabs.

The German Doner Kebab chain has signed a lease confirming the opening at Upper Level 2 in Cabot Place in early August, creating 40 jobs in the catering trade.

It is one of 47 outlets the company, first established in Berlin in 1989, is planning to open in Britain this year following the 12 it opened in 2020.

“We are officially announcing plans to open at such an iconic location," their UK and Europe managing director Daniel Bunce said.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the trade in the UK in a modern setting like Canary Wharf.”

The company has 70 restaurants around the world, but sees the UK as its biggest market.

The new Canary Wharf eatery is planning dine-in catering “subject to government restrictions” as well as takeaway, Click+Collect and home delivery.