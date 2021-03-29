News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gin makers in deal to exhibit Covid sanitisers at Museum of London

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:00 AM March 29, 2021    Updated: 1:21 PM March 29, 2021
Gin distillery makes history with its Covid sanitisers. 

Gin distillery makes history with its Covid sanitisers. - Credit: 58 Gin

Gin makers who supplied hand sanitiser to Barts Health NHS Trust when the pandemic emergency began have been asked by the Museum of London if it can add their "Gin-tizer" to its collection.

The 58 Gin distillery in Shoreditch switched production to sanitisers in March last year to supply key workers and care homes.

Distillery boss Carmen O'Neal... switched to sanitisers to help NHS, Met Police and care homes

Distillery boss Carmen O'Neal... switched to sanitisers to help NHS, Met Police and care homes - Credit: 58 Gin

“We were overwhelmed when the museum approached us," 58 Gin's boss Carmen O'Neal told the East London Advertiser. “We produced sanitisers to help key workers, but it also gave us a lifeline to keep jobs going."

They produced 3,000 bottles, then got a contract to supply the Met Police and have since turned out 50,000 for hospitals and Marie Curie hospices as well.

Museum curator Beatrice Behlen said: “This preserves for the future the work by companies in their resilience during the pandemic and the role sanitizers came to play in people’s lives.”

East London gin distillery switched to sanitisers when Covid emergency began in March 2020

East London gin distillery switched to sanitisers when Covid emergency began in March 2020 - Credit: Met Police

The museum, famous for displaying the Whitechapel sewer "fatberg" discovered three years ago under the Whitechapel Road, is collecting objects reflecting people's lives during the pandemic.

