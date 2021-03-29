Gin makers in deal to exhibit Covid sanitisers at Museum of London
- Credit: 58 Gin
Gin makers who supplied hand sanitiser to Barts Health NHS Trust when the pandemic emergency began have been asked by the Museum of London if it can add their "Gin-tizer" to its collection.
The 58 Gin distillery in Shoreditch switched production to sanitisers in March last year to supply key workers and care homes.
“We were overwhelmed when the museum approached us," 58 Gin's boss Carmen O'Neal told the East London Advertiser. “We produced sanitisers to help key workers, but it also gave us a lifeline to keep jobs going."
They produced 3,000 bottles, then got a contract to supply the Met Police and have since turned out 50,000 for hospitals and Marie Curie hospices as well.
Museum curator Beatrice Behlen said: “This preserves for the future the work by companies in their resilience during the pandemic and the role sanitizers came to play in people’s lives.”
You may also want to watch:
The museum, famous for displaying the Whitechapel sewer "fatberg" discovered three years ago under the Whitechapel Road, is collecting objects reflecting people's lives during the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Petition launched to open up the Thames for a walk on the river side
- 2 Jailed: Smash-and-grab perfume raiders get 18 years between them
- 3 Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane
- 4 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted pictures of victim on social media
- 5 New street market coming to Docklands is Will's passion
- 6 Tower Hamlets commission calls for 'radical steps' to tackle racism
- 7 Tech to give 'early warning' of breakdowns on DLR's lifts and escalators
- 8 Cllr Rabina Khan: 'We stand up against human rights violations'
- 9 Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
- 10 Arrests as police step up drugs raids