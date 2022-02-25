News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mice and rat poo found in Whitechapel grocery shop

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 3:04 PM February 25, 2022
Inspectors found mice and rat droppings inside Hut Bazar in Whitechapel

Inspectors found mice and rat droppings inside Hut Bazar in Whitechapel - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

Inspectors found mice and rat droppings in a Whitechapel grocery shop, including on food.

They said the droppings had covered packets of rice, the floors and even the ceiling of Hut Bazar, in Whitechapel Road.

Hygiene inspectors from Tower Hamlets Council said the shop would need major changes to make it hygienic and gave it a hygiene rating of zero – the lowest possible score.

Hut Bazar in Whitechapel

The shop was given a hygiene rating of zero - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

Photos taken by inspectors show areas throughout the shop, in the front and back, covered in dirt and rodent droppings.

The officials described areas where food was stored – including meat – as “filthy and dirty.” They took dozens of photos documenting the shop’s poor state.

In their latest inspection, officers condemned the condition of the shop and said it would have to be cleaned from top to bottom.

Hut Bazar in Whitechapel

Inspectors described areas where food was stored as “filthy and dirty.” - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

The shop sells a range of Asian goods, including fresh meat and vegetables, as well as dry goods like rice and spices. The officers said that these items were not hygienic to sell in their current state.

They said the shop would have to "put into place adequate pest control [for] mice or rats’ poo.”

They added that the shop would have to clean everywhere that had been covered in rat droppings, which included almost all areas of the shop. 

Hut Bazar in Whitechapel

Hut Bazar said it was consulting help to improve its hygiene score - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

The officers said that a lot of work would have to be done to get the shop up to scratch.

They told the shop’s owners to clean “the walls [and] ceiling surfaces of poo, repair the wall/floor surfaces. Thoroughly clean the walls, floors and ceilings, thoroughly clean all equipment. 

“Thoroughly clean all wash bowls/basins of rats’ poo, repair broken cupboards, washing equipment and wash basins.”

The inspectors said that to improve its hygiene rating, Hut Bazar would have to "provide evidence of a tool safety management system, provide evidence of training managers, [and] layout the premises so that all parts are clean of rat poo.”

Hut Bazar told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was consulting help to improve its poor hygiene score but declined to provide a further comment.

