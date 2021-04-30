Enterprise programme offers £20,000 for business ideas to help community

Published: 6:42 PM April 30, 2021

Business promoters looking for social enterprises in east London want to dish out up to £20,000 a time for ideas to help communities emerge from the pandemic.

Professionals from Investec banking services are running an enterprise programme at the Bromley-by-Bow Centre, with grants and training for start-ups to help ideas off the ground.

They have helped 50 ventures over the past 10 years in Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney and Newham to generate a combined turnover of £6million.

“We couldn’t be prouder,” Investec sustainability programme manager Razia Nizamuddin said. “We have helped them go on to create 300 jobs.”

One enterprise given a leg up was Supply Change, which reinvented how businesses make deals on goods and services with a “social procurement” platform vetting suppliers at the click of a button.

Co-founder Beth Pilgrim said: “Self-doubt can be a barrier when you start out. But this programme gave us confidence that our idea was worth pursuing.”

Investec wants start-ups “with a clear social purpose” that have been set up in the past 12 months or even just be at the idea stage.

Applicants who have to return their form by 5pm on May 7 can call 07706-687671, email kim.hayman@bbbc.org.uk or go to Investec’s website.