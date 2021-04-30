News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
How to get your own Italian chef to serve up on your doorstep

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:14 PM April 30, 2021   
Cooked Italian dishes are being delivered in east London as lockdown restrictions lift, which come with an Italian chef serving them up on your doorstep and pouring on the olive oil. 

The pasta, pizza, deli and wine will be sent out from a new Eataly restaurant which is opening at the Broadgate shopping centre off Bishopsgate in May. 

“These are traditional recipes we’re serving ahead of the restaurant opening,” manager Matteo Ferrio explained. “This is just as much a part of our restaurant before it actually opens.”

The mozzarella-on-wheels operates in a deal with Deliveroo with a trained chef driving a vintage Piaggio Ape, who prepares and serves up at the door. 

But the main ingredients prepared by hand will not make it through post-Brexit customs from the Continent — the curd and cheeses are made from Devon milk.  

Eataly first appeared in 2007 in Italy itself from Oscar Farinetti’s idea for sustainable biodiversity food "to eat in informal and simple places".

