New Italian restaurant coming to Wood Wharf
- Credit: CWG
A crafted pasta parlour opens by the Thames waterfront near Canary Wharf in the autumn.
The announcement follows "15 fraught months navigating the pandemic during the toughest times to hit restaurants in living memory”.
The family-owned Emilia’s Crafted Pasta is opening its largest restaurant in Wood Wharf overlooking the water with room for 100 diners, 70 inside and 30 alfresco in George Street by Harbour Quay Gardens.
Dishes include parmesan crisps made with two-year aged Parmigiano Reggiano in addition to signature pasta dishes like minimum four-hour slow-cooked pappardelle Béchamel Bolognese and Genovese pesto.
The eatery chain, which has signed a lease with Canary Wharf Group, works with farmers and growers practising “organic, regenerative agriculture in the natural process”.
Canary Wharf Group’s leasing director Stuart Fyfe said: “Emilia’s sustainable ethos fits with our vision in the growing new Wood Wharf neighbourhood.”
The open kitchen with chefs working at the window recreates a trattoria in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region with natural terracotta-plastered walls, rustic Iroko furniture, marble counters and hand-painted Italian tiles.
