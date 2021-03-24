News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tech to give 'early warning' of breakdowns on DLR's lifts and escalators

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:00 PM March 24, 2021    Updated: 1:42 PM March 24, 2021
New high-tech sensors being installed to keep DLR stations like Canary Wharf functioning better

New high-tech sensors are being installed to keep DLR stations like Canary Wharf functioning better - Credit: DLR

Sensors are being added to lifts and escalators on the DLR network across east London to spot likely break-downs before they happen. 

High-tech sensors to keep DLR escalators running like these at Tower Gateway

High-tech sensors to keep DLR escalators running like these at Tower Gateway - Credit: DLR

A four-year deal has been signed with WeMaintain technology company to monitor 86 lifts and 30 escalators.  

A system is being installed that gives engineers data in real-time to keep an eye on the state of operating equipment.   

Engineer using new sensor monitoring to keep eye on DLR maintenance

Engineer using new sensor monitoring to keep eye on DLR maintenance - Credit: WeMaintain

“Our sensors provide early warnings of possible equipment failure,” WeMaintain’s managing director Tom Harmsworth explained. “The technology allows operators to resolve problems speedily that wasn’t possible before.”   

The sensors give the DLR's operators state-of-the-art data to predict problems rather than wait for breakdowns to happen. 

Four-year deal for high-tech monitoring equipment to keep DLR on track

Four-year deal for high-tech monitoring equipment to keep DLR on track - Credit: DLR

The DLR has been a pioneer in ground-breaking technology from the first day it opened in 1987, when Europe's first computer-controlled driverless trains began running, linking the new Canary Wharf development and the isolated Isle of Dogs with the City and Stratford for the first time.  

