Tech to give 'early warning' of breakdowns on DLR's lifts and escalators
- Credit: DLR
Sensors are being added to lifts and escalators on the DLR network across east London to spot likely break-downs before they happen.
A four-year deal has been signed with WeMaintain technology company to monitor 86 lifts and 30 escalators.
A system is being installed that gives engineers data in real-time to keep an eye on the state of operating equipment.
“Our sensors provide early warnings of possible equipment failure,” WeMaintain’s managing director Tom Harmsworth explained. “The technology allows operators to resolve problems speedily that wasn’t possible before.”
The sensors give the DLR's operators state-of-the-art data to predict problems rather than wait for breakdowns to happen.
You may also want to watch:
The DLR has been a pioneer in ground-breaking technology from the first day it opened in 1987, when Europe's first computer-controlled driverless trains began running, linking the new Canary Wharf development and the isolated Isle of Dogs with the City and Stratford for the first time.
Most Read
- 1 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted pictures of victim on social media
- 2 Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane
- 3 Works starts on possible scrapyard disco by the River Lea
- 4 Conor Wilkinson helps secure second consecutive O's win at Carlisle United
- 5 New climbing wall on Regent's Canal is a step up for the adventurous
- 6 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine
- 7 Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
- 8 Millions spent on helping hospital staff cope with pandemic's mental impact
- 9 Arrests in east London over 'murder conspiracy' probe after shots fired in street
- 10 East End ready for Bangladesh 50th anniversary with a Brick Lane makeover