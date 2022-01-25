News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Japanese udon noodles chain to mark Canary Wharf opening with free bowls

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:55 PM January 25, 2022
Marugame Udon Canary Wharf restaurant

Marugame Udon will celebrate the opening of its Canary Wharf restaurant with free bowls of noodles and a Japanese cultural festival on February 3 - Credit: Marugame Udon

A new Japanese noodle restaurant in Canary Wharf is giving away free bowls and holding a cultural festival to mark its official opening next week.

Marugame Udon is launching two new sites - at Canary Wharf’s Cabot Square and St Christopher's Place in the West End - on Thursday, February 3.

To celebrate the grand openings, the udon and tempura restaurant chain will be giving away 2,022 bowls of noodles and holding a Marugame Matsuri - the Japanese term for festival - across the two sites.

Marugame Udon in Cabot Square

Marugame Udon in Cabot Square - Credit: Marugame Udon

Free bowls will be on offer from February 3 to 5, capped at the first 350 orders each day and a total of 1,011 at each restaurant.

Marugame is renowned for its handmade, authentic udon noodles and the restaurants will be serving up menu favourites including beef nikutama and the more traditional kama age.

The festival, which will showcase the best of Japanese culture, will be held at the Canary Wharf site on the Thursday.

Taiko drummers, calligraphy from Koshu and music from traditional Japanese stringed instrument the Shamisen all feature in the line-up.

The 387sqm Canary Wharf site - which is already serving customers ahead of its official opening - is located in food hub The Atrium Kitchen on the top floor of Cabot Place.

Marugame Udon restaurant at the top of escalators in Cabot Place

You can Marugame Udon at the top of the escalators in Cabot Place, Canary Wharf - Credit: Marugame Udon

It will be the second Marugame Udon restaurant in Tower Hamlets after the Japanese giant opened its first European site in Spitalfields - located in Middlesex Street near Liverpool Street Station - last year.

Seating inside the Marugame Udon Canary Wharf restaurant

The Canary Wharf branch can cater for 133 dining covers - Credit: Marugame Udon

The chain, which has about 800 sites in Japan and another 250 around the world, has since opened another branch at The O2 in Greenwich amid plans to expand further across London.

Restaurants in Argyll Street and Waterloo Station are due to open later this year, Marugame Udon said.

For further information, visit marugame.co.uk/location/canary-wharf/

