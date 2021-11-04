News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

New 'apartments' hotel opens in Whitechapel inspired by Oscar Wilde

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:11 PM November 4, 2021
'Wilde' new hotel apartment complex in Commercial Road

'Wilde' new hotel apartment complex in Commercial Road - Credit: Staycity/Keely Harrison

A new high-rise apartment hotel where you book a flat with your own kitchenette rather than just a bedroom has opened in Whitechapel. 

The Wilde “apart-hotel” inspired by Irish playwright Oscar Wilde has been opened in Commercial Road by the Staycity Dublin group.

It has 156 studio and one-bed apartments on 13 floors as well as hotel services, a bar, gym and 24-hour check-in. 

Edion Bashllari... sent his 'Wilde' staff on walkabout to get to know Whitechapel

Edion Bashllari... sent his 'Wilde' staff on walkabout to get to know Whitechapel - Credit: Staycity/Keely Harrison

“Our blend of home and hotel brings Oscar Wilde to Whitechapel,” general manager Edion Bashllari said. “This fascinating part of London has amazing restaurants and landmarks within easy reach.”  

He got his staff to go on a “walkabout” to get to know Whitechapel to recommend places to visit, including Jack the Ripper's haunts.  

Whitechapel 'room with a view'... Canary Wharf eastward to the City in the west

Whitechapel 'room with a view'... Canary Wharf eastward to the City in the west - Credit: Staycity

You may also want to watch:

Corner apartments on higher floors have 180-degree views of the London skyline with landmarks such as Canary Wharf, the Shard and Gherkin towers in the City and as far east as London City Airport.  

The Wilde was built on the site of what was once the Turner House office block on the corner of Greenfield Street that’s now demolished. 

Turner House now gone... where the Wilde hotel complex stands today

Turner House now gone... where the Wilde hotel complex stands today - Credit: Google

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  2. 2 Firefighters extinguish Isle of Dogs maisonette blaze
  3. 3 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  1. 4 Fire breaks out in Isle of Dogs tower block
  2. 5 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  3. 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  4. 7 Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted
  5. 8 Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid
  6. 9 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
  7. 10 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
Whitechapel News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abdal Ahmed gets award for 'best kebab house in town'

Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

Mike Brooke

person
Police weekend raids across London 

Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green

Mike Brooke

person
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Mike Brooke

person
Mile End Community Project's Nurull Islam

Metropolitan Police

Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police

Mike Brooke

person