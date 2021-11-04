New 'apartments' hotel opens in Whitechapel inspired by Oscar Wilde
A new high-rise apartment hotel where you book a flat with your own kitchenette rather than just a bedroom has opened in Whitechapel.
The Wilde “apart-hotel” inspired by Irish playwright Oscar Wilde has been opened in Commercial Road by the Staycity Dublin group.
It has 156 studio and one-bed apartments on 13 floors as well as hotel services, a bar, gym and 24-hour check-in.
“Our blend of home and hotel brings Oscar Wilde to Whitechapel,” general manager Edion Bashllari said. “This fascinating part of London has amazing restaurants and landmarks within easy reach.”
He got his staff to go on a “walkabout” to get to know Whitechapel to recommend places to visit, including Jack the Ripper's haunts.
Corner apartments on higher floors have 180-degree views of the London skyline with landmarks such as Canary Wharf, the Shard and Gherkin towers in the City and as far east as London City Airport.
The Wilde was built on the site of what was once the Turner House office block on the corner of Greenfield Street that’s now demolished.
