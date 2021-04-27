Published: 4:36 PM April 27, 2021

Would you believe? The new-look for the old London Docks at Wapping - Credit: Patel Taylor

The latest phase of the redevelopment of the old London Docks is now on the property market, with apartments in the new 18-storey Saffron Wharf tower up for grabs.

High living... with your own view of London's skyline - Credit: Patel Taylor

It would cost close to £730,000 minimum to buy one of the “homes in the sky” on what was 15 acres of wharves and quays dating back to 1805.

Industrial clashes had erupted at the site just four decades ago when it was Rupert Murdock’s “Fortress Wapping” newspaper printworks, but the redevelopment began in 2017 after his News International media empire sold the site to developers St George City.

Saffron Tower... on the spot where battles once raged in 1978 between striking printworkers and police at 'Fortress Wapping' - Credit: Patel Taylor

“We want to retain much of the rich maritime and trading heritage of this neighbourhood,” St George City's managing director Marcus Blake said. “This includes workspace in the old Pennington Street Warehouse.”

Cellars at historic Pennington Street Warehouse turned into art workspace - Credit: St George City

The massive Grade II-listed warehouse at one end of the development in St George in the East parish has been refurbished into workshops with its historic brick walls and archways.

Heyday of the old London Docks at Wapping... when 500 ships loaded and unloaded at any one time - Credit: Metropolitan Archives

You may also want to watch:

Architects Patel Taylor are sweeping away old cobwebs with new shops, bars and restaurants, 1,800 homes and public spaces just a stone's throw from the Tower of London.