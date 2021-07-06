Work begins on new Hilton Hotel to open in Whitechapel

Published: 5:18 PM July 6, 2021

Osborn Street which could soon be renamed... where new Hilton Hotel is being built - Credit: LBTH

Work on a new five-storey flagship Hilton Hotel in Whitechapel with 288 bedrooms and a small cinema and function suite has begun.

It is due to open in July 2023 in Osborn Street — which Tower Hamlets Council is thinking of renaming Lower Brick Lane — on the site of the four-star Arbor City Hotel.

What Whitechapel's new Hilton Hotel in Osborn Street opening in 2023 will look like - Credit: Dominvs Group

The scheme is part of the developers’ strategy over the next 12 months to help east London’s hospitality industry recover from the pandemic.

The work has had “no delays as a result of the emergency” after Dominvs property investment group got planning consent in 2018.

“This Hilton Hotel will add an asset to the area in a key location,” Dominvs’s director Jay Ahluwalia said. “It’s in the heart of the business district and poised to welcome visitors back as London recovers.”

You may also want to watch:

The refurbishment is using London Stock bricks and bronze framing to revitalise the 1960s building to blend in “with the surrounding historic architecture”.

Bird's eye view of new Hilton being built in Whitechapel - Credit: Dominvs Group

The present structure has been stripped out and work has started on the extension at the rear that backs onto properties along Whitechapel High Street.