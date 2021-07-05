Bethnal Green wine bar to open where bottles can be 'grabbed from shelves'
- Credit: Cuvée
Two pals have got a lot of bottle for opening a new wine bar in Bethnal Green after their restaurant was impacted by the Covid lockdowns.
Brodie Meah and Max Venning are expanding their wine delivery business by opening Shop Cuvée in Bethnal Green Road next month.
They have sold 200,000 bottles in the 12 months since Covid restrictions hit their neighbourhood restaurant and deli in Holloway, Top Cuvée, and now want to tap in to the East End market with their natural wines.
"Bringing the business to Bethnal Green is beyond exciting,” Brodie said. “It’s where I’ve lived since arriving in London, so I know it’s just what's needed. It's a project every wine person dreams of opening, a wine bar.”
It will stock natural wines for all budgets, from recognised labels, limited edition collaborative bottles and new drops.
You may also want to watch:
The pals plan to open Cave Cuvée where you “grab a bottle straight from the shelves” and make your way down to the cellar tasting room, and also have bike couriers for home deliveries.
Most Read
- 1 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
- 2 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
- 3 Appeal after girl slapped, kicked and threatened near Mudchute DLR
- 4 Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'
- 5 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
- 6 Bethnal Green wine bar to open where bottles can be 'grabbed from shelves'
- 7 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
- 8 Community get-together in Wapping to say thanks after year of Covid
- 9 50 cyclists mark 50 years of Bangladesh by riding to Whitechapel
- 10 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?