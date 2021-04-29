News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

Charity which helps refugees find jobs gets Queen's Award

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:00 AM April 29, 2021   
Queen's Award to refugee charity

Queen's Award to refugee charity - Credit: Breaking Barriers

A charity that runs sessions to help refugees in Bethnal Green get jobs and blend into British society has been given a Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

The Breaking Barriers charity is one of 205 organisations being recognised for “promoting opportunity through social mobility”.  

It was set up in Shoreditch by Matthew Powell in 2015 to help refugees and asylum-seekers find work and integrate through education and training.     

“The prestige of the award I hope brings more sustainable opportunities for refugees,” he said. “The news comes at a challenging time for refugees as they’re disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.” 

One in five refugees in London are now unemployed because of the pandemic, according to a report by the charity on the impact of Covid-19.  

One-to-one help for refugees to get jobs and be integrated

One-to-one help for refugees to get jobs and be integrated - Credit: Breaking Barriers

You may also want to watch:

Breaking Barriers, which holds weekly sessions at Bethnal Green’s Sundial day centre, has helped more than 1,000 refugees get work or go into education, training or volunteering. It offers a chance of paid work placements or permanent jobs in 20 companies it is in partnership with. 

The full list of Queen’s Awards is being announced on April 29, after having been postponed from April 23 due to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.   

Most Read

  1. 1 'Homes in the sky' go on sale in old London Docks for a cool £730,000
  2. 2 How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice
  3. 3 Crunch time for Brick Lane: decision on future of Old Truman Brewery deferred
  1. 4 Protest at east London GP surgeries being handed to private operator
  2. 5 Extraordinary stitchers can’t ‘mask’ their success with Covid PPE
  3. 6 Thousands oppose Old Truman Brewery development plans
  4. 7 Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park
  5. 8 A new direction for Leyton Orient's women team
  6. 9 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  7. 10 New City College hardship fund scheme shortlisted for award
Bethnal Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teenagers protest at Globe Road in Stepney Green in 2016 over their youth club closing 

Coronavirus

Tackling Covid blamed for yet more threats to public services

Mike Brooke

person
London City Island

Opinion

Architect's view: 'London City Island is like a kooky futuristic city'

Gordon Shrigley, Architect

person
Sit-down protest waiting to be arrested... women demonstrating outside HSBC bank HQ in Canary Wharf

Environment News

Windows smashed in Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf bank HQ

Mike Brooke

person
Je Suis Charlie graffiti in Sclater Street, Shoreditch

Data reveals spike in graffiti incidents in Tower Hamlets

Adrian Zorzut

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus