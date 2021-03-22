News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

Works starts on possible scrapyard disco by the River Lea

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:00 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 2:04 PM March 22, 2021
Disco in shipping containers? 

Disco in shipping containers? - Credit: Ernie's Yard

A scrapyard on the banks of the River Lea is set to open as a disco and street food venue using old shipping containers ready for the end of lockdown, if licences can be obtained.

The 12,000sq ft former Ernie’s Yard at Leamouth, by the Canning Town bridge, is aiming to get a licence by June 25 to open until 11pm, pandemic restrictions permitting. 

Ernie's Scrapyard that Stuart Glen wants to turn into a disco venue

Ernie's Scrapyard that Stuart Glen wants to turn into a disco venue - Credit: Ernie's Scrapyard

Work starts this week stacking the containers in Bidder Street to create a double-height clubbing space with a balcony split into booths overlooking the disco floor. 

“We had a pint in a venue built from shipping containers in 2019 and found the lease was up,” co-founder Stuart Glen explained. “I knew this would be amazing for a party if I found some land to move it to.

"We’ve been juggling where to put these containers, then met an East End legend called Ernie and ‘Ernie’s Yard’ was born.” 

Just an old scrapyard... but this could be east London's latest disco venue after Covid

Just an old scrapyard... but this could be east London's latest disco venue after Covid - Credit: Ernie's Yard


Ernie’s Yard aims to hold 12-hour open-air dance parties, with stretch tents and clear roofing for rainy days.   

You may also want to watch:

Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer G

Leyton Orient

Former Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals the targets being altered led...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient

Former Orient boss Ross Embleton is keen to get another crack in management

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of tower blocks have cladding in east London... like this Thameside development at Blackwall

Time running out to apply for cash to remove fire-risk cladding

Mike Brooke

person
Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 F

Leyton Orient

Fans column: Leyton Orient must make the right decision to keep talented...

Joe Pavett

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus