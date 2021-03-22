Works starts on possible scrapyard disco by the River Lea

Published: 1:00 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM March 22, 2021

A scrapyard on the banks of the River Lea is set to open as a disco and street food venue using old shipping containers ready for the end of lockdown, if licences can be obtained.

The 12,000sq ft former Ernie’s Yard at Leamouth, by the Canning Town bridge, is aiming to get a licence by June 25 to open until 11pm, pandemic restrictions permitting.

Ernie's Scrapyard that Stuart Glen wants to turn into a disco venue - Credit: Ernie's Scrapyard

Work starts this week stacking the containers in Bidder Street to create a double-height clubbing space with a balcony split into booths overlooking the disco floor.

“We had a pint in a venue built from shipping containers in 2019 and found the lease was up,” co-founder Stuart Glen explained. “I knew this would be amazing for a party if I found some land to move it to.

"We’ve been juggling where to put these containers, then met an East End legend called Ernie and ‘Ernie’s Yard’ was born.”

Just an old scrapyard... but this could be east London's latest disco venue after Covid - Credit: Ernie's Yard



Ernie’s Yard aims to hold 12-hour open-air dance parties, with stretch tents and clear roofing for rainy days.