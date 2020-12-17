Shop local: Support independent East End makers this Christmas at new street market

Published: 7:00 AM December 17, 2020

Horse Of A Different Colour, a sustainable fashion label handmade to order by tailor Sasha Starlight, will feature at the White Post Lane Makers Market. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council / Horse Of A Different Colour

There is one week left to do your Christmas shopping – and who better to buy from than independent makers from the East End?

White Post Lane Makers Market is set to showcase unique gifts from some of the borough’s finest makers, designers and artists, including art, textile, jewellery, homeware, fashion, and vinyl stalls.

The new, open-air market in the heart of Hackney Wick and Fish Island will also offer street food and a Santa’s Grotto.

It will run from 10am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 18-20), subject to safety checks and government guidance.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “Tower Hamlets prides itself on having some of the most iconic and internationally renowned markets in London, so it is exciting to see a new addition coming to fruition over the festive period.

“It’s been a difficult year for our street markets since the outbreak of Covid-19, so it is vital that we support traders by shopping locally over the festive period.”

White Post Lane Makers Market will feature 20 traders along Wallis Road and Hepscott Road.

This includes tailor Sasha Starlight's sustainable made-to-order fashion label Horse Of A Different Colour, handmade sustainable home décor by Manzo Design, dog-friendly gifts from Barkney Wick and designer-maker Dick Litton Holt.

Manzo Design offers handmade sustainable home décor. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council / Manzo Design

In line with government guidelines, the market has been made more covid-secure with social distancing measures in place.

There will be a one-way system and restrictions on numbers entering the market.

Cabinet member for work and economic growth Motin Uz-Zaman said: “It is fantastic to see a new market, which celebrates the creativity of Tower Hamlets.

“We must support our street markets so that we continue to boost trade across the borough.

“If you are visiting any of our street markets, please be sure to follow social distancing guidelines.”

A candle holder by designer-maker and silversmith Dick Litton Holt. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council / Dick Litton Holt

White Post Lane Makers Market is a two-minute walk from Hackney Wick Overground station.

Email charli.bristow@towerhamlets.gov.uk or alastair.moir@towerhamlets.gov.uk or visit https://www.hwfi.zone/makers-market for more information about White Post Lane Makers Market.