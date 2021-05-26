Deal made to sell Spitalfields Farm produce online

Published: 4:38 PM May 26, 2021

A community food operation set up to help farmers during the Covid crisis has made a deal with Spitalfields City Farm to sell its fresh produce online.

The farm in Buxton Street next to Allen Gardens, off Brick Lane, is run by three leaf growers who caught the attention of Rollo Millership, who founded Nourished Communities in Islington last year.

The 28-year-old took a leaf out of their book: “They do some amazing things.

“Their energy and excitement for nature is infectious. We are lucky to work with them.”

Produce from Spitalfields - such as rainbow chard, salt leaf, mixed salad leaves, mustard, mint, radish, kale, spinach and lemon balmat - is now being marketed by Nourished Communities online and at his north London store in Canonbury used as a pick-up point.

The aim is supporting businesses, producers and farmers whose livelihoods have been hit by lockdown.

The farm started in 1978 to turn wasteland near Truman's Old Brewery into allotments and has survived in the face of threats from urban encroachment with help from charities, companies and public funding bodies.