Street food and farmers' market return to City Island

Published: 7:37 PM May 6, 2021

The monthly City Island Friday food fest is coming back as lockdown restrictions lift, followed by two Sunday farmers’ markets.

Street food vendors are setting up on May 7 and July 11 with possibly more dates in the summer months at Hopewell Square in the new waterfront development.

Welcoming sight as food fest and farmers' market make a comeback after lockdown - Credit: EcoWorld Ballymore

Stalls are serving up dishes from around the world, such as Indian, Italian, Vietnamese, Filipino and others.

The Sunday farmers’ market returns on May 23 and June 27, running from 11am to 4pm as restrictions ease.Traders already signed up include Giggly Pig, Evolve, Saltbeef Bagels and Tokfej Bakery.

But social distancing measures will still apply, the market organisers have stressed.

Hopewell Square has become the latest location for street markets in east London, attracting shoppers to the new City Island housing development on the loop of the River Lea estuary between Blackwall and Canning Town.

It follows the Saturday farmers' market launched in Wapping last month on the quayside at Shadwell Basin in the old London Docks.