Topping out in Limehouse creates 'premier' view of London skyline

The tallest Premier Inn hotel in Britain has been “topped out” at its construction site in Limehouse.

The £151million complex next to Westferry DLR rejuvenates a once-derelict site within a stone’s throw of Canary Wharf.

How Britain's tallest Premier Inn will stand out when it's done - Credit: David Tett

The 30-storey tower with its 400-bedroom hotel and 68 apartments is expected to be ready by next autumn, despite setbacks caused by the pandemic.

The developers, Rockwell, have managed to stay on track during the stringent social distancing restrictions.

Rockwell Construction's founder Donal Mulryan... creating employment legacy - Credit: David Tett

“We're on time despite difficulties through several lockdowns,” Rockwell’s founder Donal Mulryan said. “But the job opportunities are a legacy this leaves to the area as we move into post-pandemic recovery.”

Jobs are being created with London training centre qualifications. Rockwell’s first 30 graduates, all from Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs, now have jobs ready.

The Shard and towers of Westminster seen from Westferry's 26th floor - Credit: James Anderson

But the tall tower above all has one of London’s best skyline views.

Louise Woodruff, from Premier Inn's parent company Whitbread, said at the topping out: “Skyline views for my generation were reserved for boutique and top-end hotels — we're changing that with 28-storey panoramic views.”

Meet the neighbours... Canary Wharf seen from Westferry's 26th floor - Credit: James Anderson

The City and West End were clearly in her sights in one direction and Canary Wharf in the other.