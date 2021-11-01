News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Business

Topping out in Limehouse creates 'premier' view of London skyline

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:53 PM November 1, 2021
Premier Inn Group's Louise Woodruff... changing skyline with 28-storey views

Premier Inn Group's Louise Woodruff... changing skyline with 28-storey views - Credit: David Tett

The tallest Premier Inn hotel in Britain has been “topped out” at its construction site in Limehouse.  

The £151million complex next to Westferry DLR rejuvenates a once-derelict site within a stone’s throw of Canary Wharf.  

How Britain's tallest Premier Inn will stand out when it's done

How Britain's tallest Premier Inn will stand out when it's done - Credit: David Tett

The 30-storey tower with its 400-bedroom hotel and 68 apartments is expected to be ready by next autumn, despite setbacks caused by the pandemic. 

The developers, Rockwell, have managed to stay on track during the stringent social distancing restrictions.

Rockwell Construction's founder Donal Mulryan... creating employment legacy

Rockwell Construction's founder Donal Mulryan... creating employment legacy - Credit: David Tett

“We're on time despite difficulties through several lockdowns,” Rockwell’s founder Donal Mulryan said. “But the job opportunities are a legacy this leaves to the area as we move into post-pandemic recovery.” 

You may also want to watch:

Jobs are being created with London training centre qualifications. Rockwell’s first 30 graduates, all from Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs, now have jobs ready. 

The Shard and towers of Westminster seen from Westferry's 26th floor

The Shard and towers of Westminster seen from Westferry's 26th floor - Credit: James Anderson

But the tall tower above all has one of London’s best skyline views. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
  2. 2 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  3. 3 Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green
  1. 4 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
  2. 5 £9m boost to give Whitechapel a master makeover
  3. 6 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  4. 7 Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End
  5. 8 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  6. 9 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  7. 10 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Louise Woodruff, from Premier Inn's parent company Whitbread, said at the topping out: “Skyline views for my generation were reserved for boutique and top-end hotels — we're changing that with 28-storey panoramic views.” 

Meet the neighbours... Canary Wharf seen from Westferry's 26th floor

Meet the neighbours... Canary Wharf seen from Westferry's 26th floor - Credit: James Anderson

The City and West End were clearly in her sights in one direction and Canary Wharf in the other.

East London News
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbord Square development at Wood Wharf

Housing News

Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Mike Brooke

person
Mile End Community Project's Nurull Islam

Metropolitan Police

Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police

Mike Brooke

person
a model holds a knife

Knife Crime

Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London

Daniel Gayne

person
The men were shot outside Mile End tube station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Knife Crime

Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon