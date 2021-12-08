Tower Hamlets' first Amazon Fresh store opened in Aldgate East today (December 1), offering shopping with no queues or check-outs.

The shop in Goodmans Fields is one of 12 Amazon Fresh convenience stores in the UK that have opened in the last nine months.

Amazon Fresh is a new convenience store in Tower Hamlets - Credit: Amazon

Customers can use the Amazon app to enter the branch and shop for what they need, bagging items as they go.

The company's Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves.

At the end of their shopping trip, customers can walk out without stopping to stand in a queue to check out. Customers are then emailed their receipt.

An Amazon Prime Membership is not needed to shop at the Fresh store.

The global company's new food brand 'by Amazon’ has hundreds of products, including meat, poultry and fish, dairy, fruit and veg, bakery, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials.

The Aldgate store also offers customers hot food throughout the day and on-the-go meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Amazon Fresh is open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week, and can be found at Goodmans Fields E1 8PU.