Thames river bus trips return for half-term

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:22 PM May 24, 2021   
Mum's day out on the Thames with the kids. 

Uber Thames clippers has launched half-term family days out. - Credit: Thames Clippers

River buses which are back in business as lockdown restrictions ease are running special hop-on hop-off family trips on the Thames for half-term.  

There will be 23 "stop off" points at piers along the river, such as the Isle of Dogs and the Tower of London, with social distancing measures and vessels fitted with hand sanitisers on board from May 29.  

Stops include Masthouse Terrace Pier to visit the Isle of Dogs' 32-acre Mudchute city farm - the largest in Europe with 100 animals including horses, cattle, sheep, donkeys and even llamas. 

Another stop is Tower Pier by the Tower of London to watch knights battling it out in 30-minute sword-fighting displays in the legendary moat, or stopping off at North Greenwich Pier for a day at The O2.  

Thames clipper reaching Tower Bridge on family day out on the river.

Thames clipper reaching Tower Bridge on family day out on the river. - Credit: Thames Clippers

Ramp access and a play zone on board for toddlers have been brought in on the Uber Boat Thames Clippers in order to make outings more accessible for everyone. 

Thames family days out for half term

Thames family days out for half-term - Credit: Thames Clippers

You may also want to watch:

The Uber Boat Thames Clippers half-term River Roamer tickets are £36.70 for two adults and up to three children aged 15 and under, with toddlers under four going free. 

