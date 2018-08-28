Search

Commuters face rush hour disruption due to broken rail

PUBLISHED: 17:21 14 January 2019

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Commuters are facing disruption on c2c services this evening as a result of a broken rail.

The problem at Southend Central was first identified this morning but delays and cancellations on the route are continuing into the evening.

Some trains are starting and terminating at Barking, missing out West Ham, Limehouse and Fenchurch Street, while others are cancelled completely.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia, TfL Rail and Tube services via any reasonable route.

The rail operator has warned that disruption is likely to continue until around 7pm.

