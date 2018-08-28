Search

c2c sets a new national record for punctual trains

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 January 2019

c2c has set a new punctuality record. Picture: C2C

c2c has set a new punctuality record. Picture: C2C

Are you a commuter who relies on c2c trains for your journey?

If so you’ll be pleased to know the Trenitalia-owned operator has set a new national record for punctuality.

According to a new report out this week nearly 1,500 consecutive c2c trains arrived on time without any delays in the run-up to Christmas.

The Public Performance Measure by Network Rail says that from the afternoon of Monday, December 17 to the morning of Friday, December 21, every single c2c train arrived on time.

In addition c2c was again the most punctual train operator in the country last month with 97.6per cent of trains arriving on time.

c2c managing director Julian Drury said: “Every day our whole team is focused on providing passengers in Essex and east London with a punctual train service.

“Everyone at c2c is really proud that we’ve set this new UK record for punctuality, and we’re aiming to continue 2019 with the same standard of reliability that we have started the year with.”

To check the figures for yourself visit click here.

