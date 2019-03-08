Fenchurch Street c2c trains make record recovery after ‘beast from the east’

Train services on the Fenchurch Street network through east London were the most punctual anywhere in Britain in February, latest rail industry figures show.

The c2c Southend-Shoreburness service had its best punctuality since 2015, with 97.7 per cent of trains on time—eight per cent better than the UK average.

It was an improvement on the same four-week stretch last year when fewer than nine out of 10 trains were on time following the “beast from the east” storms.

The c2c rail operator’s managing director Julian Drury said: “The contrast is striking compared to February last year when the storms caused so much disruption and damage to our trains.”

But the company has a comparatively easy run, with fewer junctions to handle compared to larger networks elsewhere. It holds the franchise between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness with 26 stations such as Limehouse, West Ham, Barking and Upminster and handles nearly 48 million passenger journeys a year.