Appeal after £300,000 designer watches stolen during FedEx delivery in East End

PUBLISHED: 09:24 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 10 July 2020

Beware anyone who offers you a Cabot Watch Company time piece like this - it could have been part of a delivery of watches stolen in Stepney Green. Picture: MPS

Beware anyone who offers you a Cabot Watch Company time piece like this - it could have been part of a delivery of watches stolen in Stepney Green. Picture: MPS

Detectives are appealing for information after “rare” designer watches valued at up to £300,000 were stolen from the bck of a delivery van.

The Cabot Watch Company time pieces were taken during a FedEx delivery in Stepney Green. Picture: MPSThe Cabot Watch Company time pieces were taken during a FedEx delivery in Stepney Green. Picture: MPS

The Cabot Watch Company time pieces were taken from the back of the FedEx vehicle along an East End route with stops in Cephas Street, Pemell Close and Assembly Passage.

A Met spokesperson said: “Between about 10.05am and 10.25am on Monday, June 1, two boxes containing a large quantity of high value watches were stolen from the rear of a FedEx delivery van, along with several other packages.

“The watches are relatively rare and are only sold new by a single shop or directly from the manufacturer.”

The total value of the theft is believed to be more than £300,000 and includes the value of the watches and other bits and pieces.

Police are appealing for information from witnesses and anyone that may be aware of the watches being offered for sale.

So far there have been no arrests.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

