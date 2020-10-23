Cyclist injured in Bethnal Green crash
PUBLISHED: 18:23 23 October 2020
Kevin Collins
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a lorry in Bethnal Green.
Met Police were patrolling the area shortly before 3pm today (Friday, October 23) when they were notified about the collision on Cambridge Heath Road, at the junction with Hackney Road.
A spokesperson said: “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.
“The female cyclist was taken to an east London hospital for treatment; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The road was closed to traffic whilst emergency services were at the scene.”
