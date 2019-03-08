Demand for action as Bethnal Green 'partyhouse' causes misery for the neighbours

Angry neighbours have demanded action over noise, substance abuse and trespassing from guests renting rooms at a block of flats dubbed the "partyhouse".

People opposite The Royal London Luxury Apartments in Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green, say youngsters partying all night are keeping them up until the early hours.

Stay at home mum, Frances Kung, said: "At first I thought these were random parties, but they kept on happening.

"Where we live is supposed to be private property. We feel very frustrated. The loss of sleep causes a lot of stress."

Smashed bottles of booze, empty cannisters of nitrous oxide, or "hippy crack", and a group shooting a music video in the car park are among the complaints.

Tower Hamlets Council issued the owners with a noise ban on July 25, but complaints continued, although the local authority's enforcement officers haven't witnessed any nuisance so couldn't prosecute.

The council has received 15 complaints about anti-social behaviour with three in one night.

Part of the problem, residents say, is the owners - developer Rubylake Investments Ltd - built balconies without planning permission and noisy revellers gather there threatening their privacy. The firm has applied to the council to keep the rebuilding work.

Tower Hamlets is consulting neighbours again after finding discrepancies with submitted drawings, but a decision is some weeks away.

The neighbours said they have taken their complaints to Mayor John Biggs and Bethnal Green and Bow MP, Rushanara Ali.

A Rubylake Investments spokeswoman said: "We acknowledge the difficulties neighbours are facing.

"It is unfortunate anti-social behaviour does seem to be part of life in a city. It is unpleasant and needs to be managed. "We are working closely with the council and have suggested to neighbours we work together to find solutions they are happy with.

"We are not denying there are problems. It is how we manage them which is important."

She added a leaseholder has been asked to better manage the situation with weekend security staff brought in to keep the noise down.

"We don't think the balconies are behind the problem. It is about managing the people who are renting the flats and people having high expectations of themselves.

"We have to instil an ethos of good neighbourliness, which is what we are looking to do," she said.