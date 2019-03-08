Cameras returning to Royal London to show three operations live on TV around the world

Patients under the surgeon's knife to star in live TV programme on Channel 5 from the Royal London. Picrture: Barts NHS Barts NHS

Patients and hospital staff are in the limelight again for a second series of Channel 5’s Operation Live at from the Royal London next month.

Surgical operations to be screened live around the world from the Royal London at Whitechapel. Picrture: Mike Brooke Surgical operations to be screened live around the world from the Royal London at Whitechapel. Picrture: Mike Brooke

Viewers having another chance to see behind the scenes as three different operations are performed and broadcast live around the world from Whitechapel.

They are being invited to send in questions to the surgeons through social media.

The live transmissions, which were nominated for a BAFTA after the first series in November, runs for three consecutive nights at 10pm from April 9 to 11, presented by Nicky Campbell.

“This series allow more people to see the work they do,” Barts Health NHS Trust chief medical officer Alistair Chesser said. “We are grateful to our patients and their families supporting us with these programmes.”

The three Royal London surgeons who are to perfom life-changing operations live on TV. Picrture: Barts NHS The three Royal London surgeons who are to perfom life-changing operations live on TV. Picrture: Barts NHS

The first Channel 5 live programme is a kidney transplant Tuesday, April 9, following a transplant from father to son.

The surgeon has to remove the father’s kidney earlier in the day, to transplant it live on TV in real time to his son who has advanced kidney failure.

The second programme the next night is live surgery when an 18-year-old girl who was born with scoliosis has her 60 degree spinal curvature straightened in a delicate, precision procedure to correct the deformity.

The final programme is neurosurgery when the patient’s brain is opened and an aneurysm is located and repaired to render it harmless.

The series is made by Garden Productions television company which was behind the long-running 24 Hours in A&E series.

The social media content from the first series of three ‘live’ programmes from the Royal London—seen by viewers across Britain and Europe, Africa, India, South America and the US—had 1.7 million hits in the week they were transmitted.