‘Bridge? Wot bridge? This is Camille Walala’s Canary Wharf mural you see here’

It used to be Canary Wharf's very functional Adams Plaza footbridge... now it's Camille's mural. Picture: CWG CWG

Internationally renowned artist Camille Walala has splashed out at Canary Wharf and gone a bit liberal with her paint brush.

Camille Walala... "Adams Plaza Bridge is a fascinating structure." Picture: CWG Camille Walala... "Adams Plaza Bridge is a fascinating structure." Picture: CWG

She’s transformed the Adams Plaza Bridge for the first London Mural festival which opened this week.

“I wanted to use the fascinating bridge as a canvas,” Camille explained. “The tunnel-like structure is really inspiring to accentuate the feeling of this exaggerated perspective.”

The French artist, who has lived in east London for 20 years, has changed the urban Docklands landscape from a mundane public space.

Her work can be seen across the world including New York, Hong Kong and Mauritius, but it’s east London where it all started.

Highlight of London Mural Festival at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG Highlight of London Mural Festival at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

“My project in Shoreditch actually launched my career,” she recalls. “Now I’ve put my own stamp on the iconic Canary Wharf. This is my first bridge.”

Her mural is now part of Canary Wharf’s public art collection which is to continue beyond the duration of the month-long festival that features 40 large-scale murals on walls across London by 150 global artists.