Campaigners claim Raine's closure will see children miss out on 'Christian ethos education'

Campaigners fighting to keep the East End's oldest school from being shut down faced councillors to argue that their children would miss out on a "Christian ethos education" if it were closed.

Raine's Foundation School parents and students presented their petition, which now has more than 3,000 signatures, to Tower Hamlets at a full council meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

The town hall is consulting on plans to shut the institution, which is running at half its capacity, next year.

However campaigner Diane Gillespie described the plans as "legally flawed" and said it appeared the council had already made up its mind.

It is one of only two Church of England secondary schools in the borough.

Ms Gillespie said: "Allegedly a decision has not been made. [But] Raine's students are being scaremongered into leaving their Christian ethos education. This 300-year-old institution has been neglected by this authority."

Councillor Danny Hassell, lead member in charge of education, said: "The consultation is obviously still ongoing and a decision has not yet been made. We are aware of the long history of Raine's School and the decision to consult was not made easily."