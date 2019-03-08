Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

UK’s first short story vending machine will be launched in Canary Wharf this week

PUBLISHED: 14:36 02 April 2019

Short story stations are to dispense free short stories at three locations in Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

Short story stations are to dispense free short stories at three locations in Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

Sean Pollock

A new short story by Anthony Horowitz is among thousands available from vending machines in a first for the UK.

Anthony Horowitz has written a story especially for the scheme. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.comAnthony Horowitz has written a story especially for the scheme. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

The machines, set to be installed across Canary Wharf this week, contain an exclusive story by the author and screenwriter that can be read in less than one-minute.

Mr Robinson is Horowitz’s shortest ever fictional work and takes the form of a whodunnit – a genre he is best known for with his Alex Rider novels.

Mr Horowitz said: “I’ve always loved the challenge of the short story – creating a whole world in just a few pages.

“So I was very happy to write Mr Robinson for Canary Wharf’s brilliant new short story stations.

Foyle's War creator Anthony Horowitz. Picture: IAN WEST / PA IMAGESFoyle's War creator Anthony Horowitz. Picture: IAN WEST / PA IMAGES

“Here’s a whodunnit, complete with suspects and clues, that can be started and finished in just a minute.

“I hope it will entertain tube travellers who will know, at least, that they won’t have the frustration of having to get off before the end.”

Research commissioned by the developer, Canary Wharf Group, found 36 per cent of Brits have given up on at least one book in the last year due to a lack of time.

And more than one in four admit it has been more than six months since they last finished a book.

The study led Canary Wharf to install the first ever short story stations in the country – vending machines that dispense stories lasting one, three and five-minutes at the touch of a button.

Mr Horowitz’s story should be available for free to the public from Thursday via stations in Jubilee Mall, Churchill Place and Crossrail Place Roof Garden.

The story will be one of thousands available from the vending machine-like dispensers which print onto eco-friendly paper at no cost.

The brainchild of French company, Short Édition, the stories cover a range of genres from classics to crime and feel good fiction.

Lucie Moore, head of arts and events at Canary Wharf Group, said: “Our research found that a staggering 70pc of us would rather get lost in a good book than down the rabbit hole of social media.

“Our stations provide the perfect digital antidote – a return to analogue scrolling. We hope Anthony’s brilliant new work helps people to fall back in love with short stories.”

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

UK’s first short story vending machine will be launched in Canary Wharf this week

Short story stations are to dispense free short stories at three locations in Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

Flying firefighter celebrates 25 years of service

John Power is celebrating 25 years with London's Air Ambulance Charity. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists