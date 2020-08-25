New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG CWG

The first batch of 50 home-buyers have moved into Canary Wharf’s new Wood Wharf residential district after lockdown restrictions ended.

Wood Wharf tower block under construction in 2019. Picture: CWG Wood Wharf tower block under construction in 2019. Picture: CWG

The 32-storey Park Drive development with 484 apartments on the Thames waterfront has been made ready in time for the reopening of Canary Wharf’s shops, restaurants and bars.

It is expected to be completed next spring with 70 apartments remaining.

But they’re not cheap, with prices starting from £825,000 at the bottom end of the market to almost £4million top whack.

Canary Wharf group’s residential sales director Brian De’ath said: “The regeneration of the East End is helping to bring a new wave of purchasers to this side of London, with Canary Wharf a prime destination.”

How new Wood Wharf tower fits in with the forest of Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: CWG How new Wood Wharf tower fits in with the forest of Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: CWG

Latest market survey shows east London house prices rising by 37 per cent in the past five years, more than any other part of London.

Wood Wharf will have up to 3,600 new homes when complete, with two-million sq ft of offices and 350,000sq ft of high street shops and boutique arcades, as well as nine acres of public spaces, squares and parks with riverside walks.

The new residents join tenants of 10 George Street rental apartments which opened in February before the lockdown kicked in.