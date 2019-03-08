Search

Rangoli floating flowers to brighten Canary Wharf for Diwali Festival of Light

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 11 October 2019

Chauhan puts finishing touches to last year's Rangoli artwork at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

CWG

A Rangoli powder art performance is planned at Canary Wharf to mark the lead up to the Hindu festival of Diwali, the Festival of Light.

Rangoli artwork at Canry Wharf's Jubilee Park in 2018. Picture: CWGRangoli artwork at Canry Wharf's Jubilee Park in 2018. Picture: CWG

It starts on October 21 with floating flower installations in Jubilee Park running for seven days.

The ancient festival marks the triumph of light over dark and good over evil and is celebrated by Hindus across the globe.

Artist Richard Bragg has been commissioned by Canary Wharf Group to create floating flower installations, inspired by the Indian artwork of Rangoli, each with a flickering battery-operated lighted candle until October 27.

Floating flowers in 2018 on the water instillation at Jubilee Park. Picture: CWGFloating flowers in 2018 on the water instillation at Jubilee Park. Picture: CWG

Leicester Belgrave Mela Arts are creating patterns on the grounds of Jubilee Place using powder paints and chalk on the first day, which remain all week, with the public helping the artists finish off the design with stencil work.

Hindus traditionally draw Rangoli patterns to encourage Lakshmi, the goddess of fortune and prosperity to enter their homes.

