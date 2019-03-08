'Summer is over' according to Canary Wharf autumn fashion show

Catwalk ready for this year's autum fashion show at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG CWG

A three-day Autumn fashion show has opened at Canary Wharf after the hottest summer on record, ready for the October chill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Retailers in the shopping district are offering timely inspiration with curated collections in warmer textiles than the light summer cottons we've all been wearing.

Shoppers are being invited to the catwalk in fashion shows in Canada Place and Jubilee Place, with this season's trends such as tweed, animal print and warmer colours in burgundy, wine and earthy browns.

Discounts of 20 per cent on some fashion house labels are being offered during the three-day event which also has live entertainment and music in the five shopping malls.

It runs Thursday to Saturday. Times are 9am-8pm Thursday and Friday and 10am-7pm Saturday.