Canary Wharf sets itself up as a stage for 2019 London Festival of Architecture

Canary Wharf... perfect setting to stage part of London Festival of Architecture. Picture: Google Google

Plans have been unveiled for a mini 'festival of architecture' at Canary Wharf using its iconic César Pelli building One Canada Square as its stage.

The timber walkway with the effect of light through the wooden slats, a 'space within a space'. Picture: LBMV Architects The timber walkway with the effect of light through the wooden slats, a 'space within a space'. Picture: LBMV Architects

The lobby is being used for displays to contribute to this-year's London Festival of Architecture.

It is being given over to LBMV Architects to create a walkway out of timber from a regular hardware store to show what can be achieved with the most basic of materials, with the effect of light shining through the wooden slats.

Alongside the walkway is a display of images and models by the Article 25 humanitarian architecture charity showing its work around the globe in schools, hospitals and homes. It combines design and engineering with the local workforce in communities struck by disaster, conflict and poverty to give them access to health, education and safe homes.

How Cabot Square could look with its 'quintessential English garden' and what it means to be native. Picture: Lily Jencks Studio How Cabot Square could look with its 'quintessential English garden' and what it means to be native. Picture: Lily Jencks Studio

Meanwhile Lily Jencks Studio takes over Cabot Square with 'the quintessential English garden and what it means to be native', a discussion about the global local influences on landscape.

The 'mini festival' starts at Canary Wharf on June 10, in the second week of the London-wide festival, with the public being able to meet the architects on June 22 at each location with a chance to ask questions, 11am-12.30pm and 2-3.30pm.

Canary Wharf's own imposing architecture is a perfect stage for such a festival, such as Pelli's 1991 One Canada Square tower which was London's tallest building until The Shard was completed in 2010.

Bethel Secondary School in Burkina Faso... one of Article 25 charity's humanitarian architectural projects in impoverished communities. Picture: Grant Smith Bethel Secondary School in Burkina Faso... one of Article 25 charity's humanitarian architectural projects in impoverished communities. Picture: Grant Smith

The Canary Wharf tube station masterpiece by Foster & Partners acts as a gateway to the business district, whilst the new Wood Wharf neighbourhood under construction includes buildings by leading architects such as Allies and Morrison, Darling Associates, Grid Architects, Herzog & de Meuron, KPF, Patel Taylor and Stanton Williams.

The London Festival of Architecture is the world's largest annual celebration of architecture which opens this year on Bank Holiday Monday and runs till June 30 with events across London.