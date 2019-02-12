Search

Canary Wharf fire ‘confined to air conditioning unit’

PUBLISHED: 07:56 04 March 2019

A fire broke out on top of a 33 storey tower block in Canary Wharf over the weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

A fire broke out on top of a 33 storey tower block in Canary Wharf over the weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A fire broke out on an air conditioning unit on top of a 33 storey tower block.

The London Fire Brigade received about 20 phone calls from concerned members of the public show spotted the blaze at a building in Canary Wharf on Saturday morning.

About 60 firefighters fought the flames which centred around an air conditioning equipment on the block’s roof.

Station manager, Lee Sandy, who was at the scene, said: “While the fire was very visible, it was contained to the air conditioning unit on the roof of a commercial tower block.

“There were no people involved and the fire did not spread to the roof area.”

Eight fire engines from stations including Millwall and Shadwell stations were at the blaze after being called after midnight.

The fire was under control by 1.58am.

