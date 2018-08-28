Quirky snap of One Canada Square is a winning shot in Canary Wharf’s photography contest

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks... it's how Elena Chaykmina's camera caught One Canada Square tower in Canary Wharf. Picture: Elena Chaykina Elena Chaykina Photography

This is the Canary Wharf tower like you’ve never seen it—or at least that’s how camera enthusiast Elena Chaykmina found it… her reflective snapshot of One Canada Square won the ‘Geometric and Organic’ prize in this year’s Canary Wharf photography competition.

Victoria Jones snapped this Great Crested Grebe nursing two chicks on its back in Blackwall Basin near her home. Picture: Victoria Jones Victoria Jones snapped this Great Crested Grebe nursing two chicks on its back in Blackwall Basin near her home. Picture: Victoria Jones

But overall winner was Victoria Jones who snapped two cute baby Great Crested Grebes (above) getting a lift on mummy bird’s back in Millwall’s North Dock.

She gets the grand prize of £1,000 in gift vouchers to spend on Christmas for her stunning picture taken near her home by the Blackwall Basin.

Rob Wilkinson�s unusual quick snap of bird in flight at Canary Wharf. Picture: Rob Wilkinson Rob Wilkinson�s unusual quick snap of bird in flight at Canary Wharf. Picture: Rob Wilkinson

Rob Wilkinson’s unusual quick snap won him top prize in ‘Around the Streets and Gardens’ category.

The winners of the contest now in its fourth year were selected from 25 shortlisted entries on display at the Adams Plaza Bridge and all get gift vouchers.

Here's how Candy Blackham's camera saw a fern with all its micro-detail. Picture: Candy Blackham Here's how Candy Blackham's camera saw a fern with all its micro-detail. Picture: Candy Blackham

Candy Blackham won the ‘Close Up’ category with her micro close-up image of a fern leaf.

Organisers invited anyone including residents, employees, tenants and visitors to record the diversity of flora and fauna around the business district.

Junior category striking winning image of a �haggard� leaf. Picture: Nathan Phua Junior category striking winning image of a �haggard� leaf. Picture: Nathan Phua

Even youngsters got busy with their cameras, like 15-year-old Nathan Phua who won the ‘junior’ section with his striking snap of a ‘haggard’ leaf.

The winner of each category received a £250 gift card, Special selections introduced this year were the ‘Directors Choice’ awards to youngster Ronin Erdemgil in the Junior category and to Mark Gold for his wildlife image, both receiving gift cards.